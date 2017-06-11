Zille under fire for alleged improper conduct

File. Helen ZIlle's spokesperson has rubbished allegations that the Western Cape Premier abused her position to help her son. Photo: AFP / Marco Longari

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape premier Helen Zille's now under fire for alleged improper conduct.

Zille's accused of coercing her subordinates to help get her son’s business off the ground.

Her spokesperson, Michael Mpofu has rubbished these allegations.

The matter is before the public protector, who’s is yet to make a decision on whether or not to investigate.

These allegations were reported by ANC Western Cape Member of Provincial Legislature Cameron Dugmore.

Zille's currently in the eye of a racism storm over her tweets, saying colonialism wasn’t all bad.

The DA has suspended her from all party activities, pending her disciplinary hearing scheduled for 30 June.

eNCA