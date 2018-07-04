Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Zulu king calls Imbizo to discuss land issues

ULUNDI - King Goodwill Zwelithini has called an Imbizo to take place on Wednesday to discuss government's land-expropriation plans.

Traditional leaders have been invited to attend and express their views.

Zwelithini has in the past accused the government of trying to take land from his people.

This was after the proposal from Kgalema Motlanthe's panel findings that the Ingonyama Trust should be scrapped.

Last week, the king called on the Zulu people to increase their donations to the trust, which he runs.

It manages about 28,000 square kilometres of land.

