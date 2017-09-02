Zuma arrives in Xiamen for BRICS Summit

File: President Jacob Zuma and wife, Thobeka Madiba-Zuma. Zuma is in China for what has been dubbed the "largest ever BRICS Business Forum, set to begin on Sunday afternoon. Photo: PATRIK STOLLARZ / AFP

XIAMEN, China – South Africa's President Jacob Zuma arrived in east China's Xiamen City on Saturday morning, to attend meetings of the 9th BRICS Summit scheduled from Sunday to Tuesday.

Leaders of other BRICS countries will also arrive in Xiamen for the summit. The theme of this year's summit is Stronger Partnership for a Brighter Future.

China will host the largest ever BRICS Business Forum from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning. President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the business forum and deliver a keynote speech.

On the sidelines, the Dialog between Emerging Market Economies and Developing Countries will be held under the theme of Promoting Mutually Beneficial Cooperation for Common Development.

Reuters