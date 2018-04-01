Zuma asks congregation to pray for free and fair elections

File: Former president Jacob Zuma Former president Jacob Zuma has urged churchgoers to pray for a peaceful, free and fair election in 2019. Photo: GCIS

KWAZULU-NATAL - Former president Jacob Zuma has urged churchgoers to pray for a peaceful, free and fair election next year.

Zuma was speaking at the Covenant Fellowship Church in eSikhaleni in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

It's the same church President Cyril Ramaphosa attended on Good Friday.

Zuma also attended church in KZN on Friday.

He was at the eThekwini Community Church, where he urged congregants to pray for the second coming of Jesus Christ, so that he can cleanse the country.

eNCA