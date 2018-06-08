Zuma corruption case postponed

File: Former president Jacob Zuma during his previous court appearance. He is facing 16 charges including corruption and money-laundering. Photo: Reuters / Nic Bothma

JOHANNESBURG – The case against former president Jacob Zuma was on Friday postponed to July 27 by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban.

He faces charges of corruption, racketeering and money-laundering.

The charges relate to the controversial arms deal of the late 1990s.

The National Prosecuting Authority announced in March that Zuma would face 16 charges – 12 of fraud, one of racketeering, two of corruption and one of money-laundering.

Former President Jacob Zuma is in the dock and has greeted supporters Des van Rooyen and Supra Muhamapelo #ZumaCharges @eNCA pic.twitter.com/BTNzVI41qT — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) June 8, 2018

He had initially escaped prosecution, although his financial adviser Schabir Shaik was jailed for corruption in the arms procurement, and Zuma was fired as deputy president.

Zuma's supporters held a vigil on Thursday night.

Many of his high-profile supporters were also in court.

Former President Jacob Zuma not yet in courtroom B of Durban High court. He is in a holding area. Supporters inside court include Hlaudi Motsoeneg and Des van Rooyen #ZumaCharges @enca pic.twitter.com/nvCKZd31Vu — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) June 8, 2018

The matter has been postponed provisionally to July 27 to allow the State time to respond to the defence's representations, which were only handed in two nights prior.

Downer SC suggests case is postponed to 27 July for Zuma legal team to get its house in order and for NPA to study Thales representations to withdraw case only submitted on Thursday. #ZumaCharges — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) June 8, 2018

Zuma's next court appearance will be at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

The former president's defence also told the court it wants the matter around his legal funding resolved before the matter goes to trial in November.

Zuma's lawyer Michael Hulley agreed with the State to a timetable for all applications and representations the defence wants to make.

Counsel for Zuma Michael Hulley tells Judge Mjabuliseni Madondo he is waiting for President Ramaphosa to give clarity on whether state will continue to fund Zuma legal fees. #ZumaCharges @eNCA — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) June 8, 2018

eNCA