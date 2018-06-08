Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Zuma corruption case postponed

File: Former president Jacob Zuma during his previous court appearance. He is facing 16 charges including corruption and money-laundering. Photo: Reuters / Nic Bothma

JOHANNESBURG – The case against former president Jacob Zuma was on Friday postponed to July 27 by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban.

He faces charges of corruption, racketeering and money-laundering.

The charges relate to the controversial arms deal of the late 1990s.

READ: Details of Zuma indictment released, shows 'bribes for political protection'

The National Prosecuting Authority announced in March that Zuma would face 16 charges – 12 of fraud, one of racketeering, two of corruption and one of money-laundering. 

He had initially escaped prosecution, although his financial adviser Schabir Shaik was jailed for corruption in the arms procurement, and Zuma was fired as deputy president.

Zuma's supporters held a vigil on Thursday night.

Many of his high-profile supporters were also in court. 

The matter has been postponed provisionally to July 27 to allow the State time to respond to the defence's representations, which were only handed in two nights prior.

Zuma's next court appearance will be at the High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

The former president's defence also told the court it wants the matter around his legal funding resolved before the matter goes to trial in November. 

Zuma's lawyer Michael Hulley agreed with the State to a timetable for all applications and representations the defence wants to make. 

