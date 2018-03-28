CATCH IT LIVE: Barbara Hogan, Frank Chikane honour Ahmed Kathrada

On Wednesday evening, a photographic exhibition in Katrada's honour will be opened at Constitution Hill.

Editor's note: This live event will be broadcast live on eNCA.com and is expected to start at 6pm. This stream will commence once proceedings get underway.

JOHANNESBURG –The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation gathered with family and friends at Johannesburg's Westpark Cemetery to commemorate the one year anniversary of the struggle stalwart’s death on Wednesday.

On Wednesday evening, a photographic exhibition in Katrada's honour will be opened at Constitution Hill.

The site will eventually house the permanent history exhibition on Kathrada.

Speakers at the tribute programme will include Kathrada's widow and fellow anti-apartheid veteran, Barbara Hogan, Reverend Frank Chikane, Max Sisulu, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, Minister of Tourism and AKF Chairperson Derek Hanekom, and former SRC President Nompendulo Makhatswa.

Just before he died, Kathrada wrote to then-president Jacob Zuma, asking him to resign.

Former anti-apartheid activist Sophia Williams-de Bruyn said Kathrada would be happy with the government of today.

“Today, Kathrada must be rejoicing in the afterlife because of the change that has taken place - and for what he believed in his values and integrity,” de Bruyn added.

De Bruyn says the new administration is now going to honour Kathrada by being competent and make right by the wrongs of the past.

