Zuma calls for calm in communities

JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma called for calm following Friday's march against crime in Pretoria that resulted in locals and immigrants clashing.

Zuma urged communities to work with law enforcement.

The President also cautioned against labelling the fight against crime as xenophobic saying South Africans can never be accused of xenophobia as the country hosted more of immigrants than Europe and had effectively integrated them within all communities across the country, including townships.

“The community frustrations are sparked by high levels of criminal activities particularly drugs trafficking, under-age prostitution and human trafficking which are impacting on the youth negatively and are alleged to be perpetuated by the foreign nationals.

"But the march in Pretoria today, which was also attended by foreign nationals, was anti-crime not anti-foreigners and we appeal to all the marchers to protest within the confines of the law. No destruction of property, no burning and barricading of roads, violence or killing of people would ever be tolerated and the law will take its course,” he said.

The President also said he had convened a meeting with ministers in the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster.

“We also want to warn foreign nationals to live and operate within our laws and know that they will be brought to book if they commit any crime within the Republic,” the President said.

President Zuma appealed to political leaders to refrain from making reckless and irresponsible statements that have the potential of fuelling tensions between South Africans and foreign-nationals.

“We urge unity among both our citizens and non-nationals in the fight against crime,” the President concluded.

