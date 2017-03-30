Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Zuma calls Top Six meeting

  • South Africa
File. President Jacob Zuma has requested a meeting in Pretoria with his Top Six ministers, following confirmation by the SACP of his intention to replace Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Photo: eNCA / Julia Housdon

PRETORIA - The ANC’s top six are meeting with President Zuma this evening.

The President requested the meeting at his Pretoria residence, Mahlamba Ndlopfu.

It comes after the SACP confirmed Zuma intends replacing Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas.

There’s been renewed speculation of a looming cabinet reshuffle after Zuma cut short Gordhan’s international investor roadshow.

*News Night's Iman Rappetti spoke with SACP Second Deputy General Secretary, Solly Mapaila, in studio. Watch that interview below:

 

 

