File: President Jacob Zuma has declared a special official funeral for Ahmed Kathrada. Photo: AFP Photo / Stephane De Sakutin

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has declared a special official funeral for Ahmed Kathrada.

Kathrada died in Johannesburg on Tuesday.



The funeral will take place at Westpark cemetery on Wednesday.

IN PICTURES: The life of Ahmed Kathrada

The icon's family has asked for a private ceremony.

Government will host an official memorial service for the anti-apartheid stalwart at a later date.

It will be led by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

eNCA