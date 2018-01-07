Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Zuma declares special official funeral for Prof Kgositsile

  • South Africa
File: President Jacob Zuma has declared a special official funeral for the late struggle stalwart and poet Professor Keorapetse Kgositsile. Photo: Gallo Images / Lucky Nxumalo

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has declared a special official funeral for the late struggle stalwart and poet Professor Keorapetse Kgositsile who passed away at Johannesburg's Milpark Hospital on Wednesday morning.

In a statement released by the Presidency on Sunday, Zuma said the special official funeral category was for "distinguished persons" specifically designated by the President of the Republic.

Zuma also expressed "deep" condolences to the family of Kgositsile.

He has ordered that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country on Tuesday, the day of  Kgositsile's funeral.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy at the funeral.

Kgositsile was inaugurated in 2006 as South Africa's second National Poet Laureate after the first National Poet Laureate Professor Mazisi Kunene.

He was also a recipient of the National Order of Ikhamanga for his contribution to the field of literature.

 

eNCA

