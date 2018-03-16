Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Zuma disputing all allegations against him: Abrahams

  • South Africa
File: Former president Jacob Zuma will face 16 charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

JOHANNESBURG - National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams has revealed that former president, Jacob Zuma is disputing all allegations against him.

Zuma says he won't receive a fair trial.

WATCH: Zuma to face prosecution

The NPA announced on Friday that it will go ahead with prosecuting Zuma.

He faces 16 charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

eNCA

