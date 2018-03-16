Zuma disputing all allegations against him: Abrahams

JOHANNESBURG - National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams has revealed that former president, Jacob Zuma is disputing all allegations against him.
Zuma says he won't receive a fair trial.
The NPA announced on Friday that it will go ahead with prosecuting Zuma.
Abrahams says Zuma’s representations allege prosecutorial manipulation, inexplicable delays & he denies the allegations against him #ZumaCharges— Thulasizwe Simelane (@ThulasSims) March 16, 2018
He faces 16 charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.
eNCA
Discussion Policy