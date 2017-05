File: President Jacob Zuma says he was not rejected by workers during Monday’s May Day rally. Photo: EPA/Kim Ludbrook

DURBAN - President Jacob Zuma says he was not rejected by workers during Monday’s May Day rally.

This despite being booed at Cosatu’s event in Bloemfontein.

Zuma says South Africa’s democracy is maturing and people can speak their minds.

The president says he’s not worried about the current political situation and is not leaving office.

He was speaking at the World Economic Forum in Durban.

eNCA