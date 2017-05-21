Zuma heads to Nquthu ahead of by-elections

JOHANNESBURG, 27 August 2016 – KwaZulu-Natal officials say the controversial election of municipal officials in the Nquthu Municipality was illegal. Photo: eNCA

DURBAN - President Jacob Zuma will address a rally in Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal as the ANC’s elective conference looms large.

Nquthu Local Municipality is due to hold by-elections on May 24, since the hotly contested region area has had no administration since August’s local government elections.

The municipality was placed under administration in October, after several failed bids to elect new office bearers.

The Inkatha Freedom Party and the National Freedom Party are also expected to hold rallies.

eNCA's Sgu Shangase was at the event ahead of Zuma's arrival:

