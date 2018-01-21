Zuma hosts South Sudanese president, Salva Kiir

File: President Jacob Zuma will meet with his South-Sudanese counterpart, Salva Kiir at his official residence Mahlamba Ndlofu in Pretoria, according to a statement released by the Presidency.

PRETORIA - South Sudan president, Salva Kiir, is being hosted by President Jacob Zuma in Pretoria.

The president met with his counterpart at his official residence Mahlamba Ndlofu in Pretoria, according to a statement released by the Presidency.

Zuma was briefed by Kiir on issues of the political and security situation on the continent.

The two also discussed political and economic relations between the two countries.

Zuma was involved in South Sudanese peace talks for a number of years.

In 2014 President Zuma appointed Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa as the Special Envoy to South Sudan to assist with the resolution of the political impasse in that country.

eNCA