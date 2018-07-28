Zuma is not isolated: ANC KZN chair Zikalala

PIETERMARITZBURG - ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala, on Friday said his support of former president Jacob Zuma during his appearance at the KwaZulu Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on fraud and corruption charges was not an act of defiance but a personal choice he made.

KZN ANC Chair Sihle Zikalala is also in court to support former President Jacob Zuma.#ZumaInCourt #eNCA pic.twitter.com/gKFAJBnen1 — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) July 27, 2018

Zikalala said all of them had come in their individual capacities and not office bearers of the ANC.

#ZumaInCourt Former President Jacob Zuma thanks KZN ANC Chair Sihle Zikalala for the support. The former President is about to address thousands gathered outside PMB High Court to support him. He appeared in court on fraud & corruption charges.#eNCA pic.twitter.com/2MvLaTDBIU — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) July 27, 2018

He dismissed media reports which suggested that Zuma's support was dwindling.

"We are here to dispel a notion that Zuma will be isolated and all alone during the court battle. We will stand behind him well into the future," said Zikalala.

#ZumaInCourt KZN ANC Chair Sihle Zikalala says former President Jacob Zuma will never walk alone.#eNCA pic.twitter.com/pJ4unDp0oC — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) July 27, 2018

He told the enthusiastic crowd that Zuma had done a lot during his term of office, citing the rollout of anti-retroviral treatment for HIV infected people.

"He has now ensured that regardless of how poor one's family can be, each child will be able to get tertiary education, we cannot shun an individual who has done that much for the poor majority."

#ZumaInCourt Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma in court to support him include eThekwini ANC chairperson Zandile Gumede, BLF’s Andile Mngxitama, MKMVA’s Carl Niehaus, former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni & former KZN ANC secretary Super Zuma. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/4oYd8FT1fa — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) July 27, 2018

Others supporting Zuma at court included eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede, ANC KZN Treasurer Nomusa Dube-Ncube, former South African Airways board chairperson Dudu Myeni and former cabinet minister Faith Muthambi.

#ZumaInCourt Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni is also in court to support former President Jacob Zuma. Former ministers Faith Muthambi & Des van Rooyen are also in PMB High Court.#eNCA pic.twitter.com/TlLnDSTQkz — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) July 27, 2018

This Zuma’s third appearance, his first two being at Durban’s KwaZulu Natal High Court. Zuma is accused number one in a case that relates to the multi-billion rand arms deal, dating back to 1999.

He is facing one count of racketeering; two counts of corruption, one count of money laundering and 12 counts of fraud for allegedly receiving bribe money from French arms manufacturer Thales via his former financial adviser, Shabir Shaik.

The case has been adjourned to November 30.

#ZumaInCourt “Justice delayed is justice denied.” - Former President Jacob Zuma. He says the delays in his case is injustice. The former President appeared in court on fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering charges.#eNCA pic.twitter.com/FbFevhCodU — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) July 27, 2018

African News Agency