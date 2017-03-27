Zuma joins Gupta court battle

President Jacob Zuma has joined the Gupta court case as an interested party. Photo: GCIS

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has joined the Gupta court case as an interested party.

There's speculation Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has been asked to return home because of the case.

The family's Sahara company wants a personal costs order against Gordhan over what it calls, his political manoeuvring.

Four major banks cancelled the Guptas' business accounts last year.

Gordhan filed papers saying suspicious and unusual transactions, may have contributed to that decision.

But the minister is seeking a court order, saying he may not interfere in the banks' decision.

The North Gauteng High Court will hear the matter.

eNCA