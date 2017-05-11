Zuma appeal: Lawyers cite mistakes by judge

President Jacob Zuma is appealing a court ruling that ordered him to fully explain his decision to fire former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy. Photo: GCIS

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma is now asking the DA to provide his legal team with the so-called intelligence report linked to Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas’s axing.



Zuma is appealing a court ruling that ordered him to fully explain his decision to fire former Finance Minister Gordhan and his deputy.

"The High Court ought to have found that the executive decision in question is the exercise of a constitutional power, and is a decision of the nature that does not call for the production of the record and reasons," the presidency said in a statement.

"The Presidency further contends that there is a reasonable prospect that another Court will come to a different decision from that of the High Court."

BREAKING: The full grounds of President Zuma's bid to appeal ruling that he explain his decision to fire Gordhan, Jonas. pic.twitter.com/PjfFVQ4PVz — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) May 10, 2017

The president has never given specific reasons for removing Gordhan and replacing him with Malusi Gigaba.

Several senior ANC and SACP leaders expressed concern over Zuma’s use of this so-called intelligence report to justify the shake-up in the Finance Ministry.

"The President is clearly hell-bent on keeping these reasons from the people of South Africa and is using every possible court process to do so," James Selfe, a DA lawmaker and head of its executive, said.

The President, meanwhile, is heading to Tanzania for a two-day state visit.

- Additional reporting Reuters

eNCA