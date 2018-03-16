Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Zuma prosecution a message to kleptomaniacs: EFF

  • South Africa
JOHANNESBURG 16 March 2018 - The DA has welcomed the NPA decision to pursue 16 corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters says the decision to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma sends a strong message to "kleptomaniacs within and outside government.

The EFF and the DA welcomed the decision made public by National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams on Friday. 

 

DA leader Musi Maimane said his party will work to ensure the government does not pay Zuma's legal fees.

He said the DA looked forward to seeing the former president in jail.

For Maimane's full statement watch the video above.

eNCA

