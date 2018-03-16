Zuma prosecution a message to kleptomaniacs: EFF

JOHANNESBURG 16 March 2018 - The DA has welcomed the NPA decision to pursue 16 corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters says the decision to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma sends a strong message to "kleptomaniacs within and outside government.

The EFF and the DA welcomed the decision made public by National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams on Friday.

EFF Statement Welcoming NPA’s Decision to Proceed with Zuma’s Prosecution #ZumaCharges pic.twitter.com/MoKs5GDNOG — #RegisterToVoteEFF (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) March 16, 2018

DA leader Musi Maimane said his party will work to ensure the government does not pay Zuma's legal fees.

He said the DA looked forward to seeing the former president in jail.

[WATCH] #ZumaCharges: "We will see him in orange overalls" says DA leader @MmusiMaimane, reacting to the NPA's decision to prosecute former President #JacobZuma. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/rQUS52blKV — eNCA (@eNCA) March 16, 2018

