Zuma prosecution: ANC confident in NPA

File: The ANC says it has full confidence in institutions of the state. Photo: AFP / Wikus de Wet

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC says it is confident in the NPA.

Spokesperson Pule Mabe says they trust the prosecuting authority will act appropriately.

"Well, we are confident that our institutions of state are conducting their work in the manner they are supposed to. We are also confident that our institutions of states will protect and respect the rights of others,” he says.

The NPA announced it will prosecute former president Jacob Zuma.

Zuma will face 16 charges relating to fraud, corruption and racketeering.

eNCA