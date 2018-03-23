Zuma prosecution, Moyane on ANC NEC's agenda

File: The ANC's highest decision-making body meets in Cape Town at the weekend. Photo: eNCA / Michael Marillier

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC’s top decision-making body will meet in Cape Town at the weekend.

It will be the first meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) since the suspension of Sars commissioner Tom Moyane, as well as the NPA’s decision to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma.

The ANC previously said it would discuss Zuma's corruption and fraud charges at the meeting.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said it is not a given that the party would support its former leader in court.

Another item possibly on the NEC’s agenda is the political upheaval in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality. The EFF is tabling a motion of no confidence in DA mayor Athol Trollip.

eNCA