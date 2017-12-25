Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Zuma 'relieved' he's no longer ANC president

25 December 2017 - Zuma, the guest of honour, kept most of his brief address light-hearted, he did touch on his replacement as party president earlier this week. He was speaking to senior citizens at a government-sponsored Christmas party in Savannah Park Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma is relieved he is no longer ANC president.

The former ANC leader was speaking to senior citizens at a government-sponsored Christmas party in Savannah Park in Durban on Sunday.

Zuma, the guest of honour, kept most of his brief address light-hearted, but he did touch on his replacement as party president earlier this week.

“It's been a few days since I stopped being the ANC president and I’m very happy because I’ve left other leaders who’ll also show their leadership skills.

"At least even if I die, I would be able to say that I left other leaders. We’ll see whether they do what’s required of them, or if they do otherwise,” he said.

Zuma presented a birthday cake to one of the elderly guests.

About 250 needy pensioners also received food parcels for Christmas.

