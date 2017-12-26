Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Zuma saddened by Robbie Malinga’s death

  • South Africa
Musician Robbie Malinga Photo: You Tube

CAPE TOWN – President Jacob Zuma joined other South Africans on Tuesday in paying tribute to the late singer, songwriter and producer Robbie Malinga.

The 47-year-old died on Christmas Day after suffering from anaemia since earlier this year. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of such a talented artist.

This is indeed a huge loss for South Africa and the music industry as a whole. We are with his family in thoughts and prayers during this trying period. May his soul rest in peace,” Zuma said.

“Malinga’s rise to fame coincided with the increasing popularity of kwaito music in the 1990s. He played a role in shaping the genre,” the Presidency added.

Various South African musicians have also been paying tribute to the veteran musician.

African News Agency

