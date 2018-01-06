F State crash: Zuma pleads with drivers to observe rules of the road

File: President Jacob Zuma said the Free State train crash has caused shock and distress in the country. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has on Saturday extended condolences to families of those who died during the horrific collision between a truck and a train in Kroonstad, Free State on Thursday.

He said the accident has caused shock and distress in the country.

More than 250 people were injured and at least 19 people died in the crash but that number could rise as a number of passengers are still missing.

Zuma wished speedy recovery to the survivors of the crash.

“This is a painful start to the new year for the nation. It has caused great shock and distress. We appeal to all road users across the country to observe discipline, patience and be vigilant at all times as they travel back to their respective destinations over this holiday period. Such loss of life should be prevented by all road users by observing the rules of the road at all times,” he said.

eNCA