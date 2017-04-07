Zuma targets apartheid-era spatial development

Johannesburg, 23 June 2016 - A report on the state of the country’s cities is showing improvements by local government, but more work still needs to be done. The review highlights the key role cities play in driving growth and development Photo: Hoberman Collection/UIG via Getty Images

PRETORIA - President Jacob Zuma has challenged local government leaders to tackle apartheid-era spatial planning to facilitate what he calls radical economic transformation.



Zuma told local government leaders at a summit in Midrand that apartheid spatial planning ensured the majority were housed away from city centres and economic hubs.

He said this, in turn, perpetuated their exclusion from the economy.

The president said this must change and that radical economic transformation was now his main focus until the end of his term.

“They must include effective public transport infrastructure that must be developed by us, as well as new integrated and sustainable human settlements and post-apartheid cities that are more connected, liveable, smart and green. That is at the heart of what we need to do as municipalities. Change the face of South Africa to a democratic South Africa away from the face of apartheid South Africa," said the president.

But municipalities said they face a myriad of challenges.

Speaking at the same event, South African Local Government Association President Parks Tau revealed the total debt owed to municipalities amounts to R117-billion.

Ironically, Tau said, government was among the main debtors.

He added that the situation constrains municipalities' ability to service debts to their creditors, including power utility Eskom.

"In fact eMalahleni is a particularly typical environment that we're dealing with. What is owed to eMalahleni by government and what eMalahleni owes to Eskom, actually cancel each other out.

"So the question is how do we manage both situations of government paying eMalahleni so that it's able to meet its obligations, over and above the obligations that residences and businesses have to eMalahleni.

"That's why we're calling for a comprehensive review and a look at the entire situation, so that we can have a long lasting solution to this problem," said Tau.

