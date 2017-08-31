Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Zuma to answer questions in Parliament

  • South Africa
File: President Jacob Zuma will answer questions in Parliament from members of the National Assembly on Thursday. Photo: GCIS

* Editor's note: This live event will be broadcast live on eNCA.com and is expected to start at 2pm.

PARLIAMENT – President Jacob Zuma will answer questions in Parliament from members of the National Assembly on Thursday.

Zuma will answer questions on topics ranging from awarding of state contracts, Operation Phakisa, and government progress in combatting gender-based violence among others.

Answering questions is one way in which Parliament holds the executive, including the President, to account.

Questions to the President must be submitted to the Speaker at least 16 days before the question day on which they are meant to be answered.

 

eNCA

