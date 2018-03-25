Date set for Zuma's day in court

File: Former president Jacob Zuma will this week be summoned to appear in the high court in Durban. Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma will this week be summoned to appear in the high court in Durban.

The former president, who was recalled by the African National Congress (ANC) in February, faces fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering charges.

He will appear in court on 6 April sources said.

#JacobZuma to appear in the Durban High Court. On 6 April 2018, says Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi @SpyTapes case. Net is closing. — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) March 25, 2018

JUST IN; KwaZulu Natal director of public prosecutions Advocate Moipone Noko confirms to my colleague @SiphamandlaGoge that former President Jacob #Zuma & co-accused (Thint) will appear in the high court in Durban on 06 April 2018 for fraud, corruption, racketeering case. — Thulasizwe Simelane (@ThulasSims) March 25, 2018

The case relates to 783 questionable payments Zuma allegedly received in the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal.

NPA head Shaun Abrahams recently announced charges would be reinstated against Zuma after being dropped in 2009.

The Hawks says it's prioritised the case against former president Jacob Zuma.

eNCA