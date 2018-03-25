Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Date set for Zuma's day in court

  • South Africa
File: Former president Jacob Zuma will this week be summoned to appear in the high court in Durban. Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma will this week be summoned to appear in the high court in Durban.

The former president, who was recalled by the African National Congress (ANC) in February, faces fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering charges.

He will appear in court on 6 April sources said.

The case relates to 783 questionable payments Zuma allegedly received in the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal.

NPA head Shaun Abrahams recently announced charges would be reinstated against Zuma after being dropped in 2009.

The Hawks says it's prioritised the case against former president Jacob Zuma.

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close