Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Zuma to honour Mandela at AU Summit in Ethiopia

  • Africa
President Jacob Zuma briefs media on the passing of Former President Nelson Mandela, 6 Dec 2013. Photo: Flickr / GovZA

JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma will host a dinner to commemorate the birthday celebrations of President Nelson Mandela at the Assembly of Heads of State and African Union (AU) scheduled to take place from 28-29 January 2018.

READ: South Africans must continue to contribute on Mandela Day: Zuma

This year countries around the world and in South Africa will be arranging a variety of activities in honour of the former statesman. 

Former President Nelson Mandela would have been 100 years old this year. He passed away on 5 December 2013.
 
The 2018 dinner is expected to be attended by all Heads of State and Government at this year’s summit.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close