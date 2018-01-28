Zuma to honour Mandela at AU Summit in Ethiopia

JOHANNESBURG – President Jacob Zuma will host a dinner to commemorate the birthday celebrations of President Nelson Mandela at the Assembly of Heads of State and African Union (AU) scheduled to take place from 28-29 January 2018.

This year countries around the world and in South Africa will be arranging a variety of activities in honour of the former statesman.

Former President Nelson Mandela would have been 100 years old this year. He passed away on 5 December 2013.



The 2018 dinner is expected to be attended by all Heads of State and Government at this year’s summit.

eNCA