Zuma under pressure

Photo: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has until Thursday to provide the reasons for his decision to fire former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

That’s if Zuma's lawyers choose not to appeal a North Gauteng High Court ruling that said the president has to explain the reasoning behind his controversial Cabinet reshuffle at the end of March.

If there’s no appeal and the documents are indeed provided, pundits wonder whether Zuma will include the highly contentious intelligence report he initially cited as the primary reason for firing Gordhan.

