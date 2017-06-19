Zuma urges youth to seek economic transformation

File: ANC president Jacob Zuma says young people should lead the fight for radical economic transformation. Photo: Flickr / GovernmentZA

JOHANNESBURG - ANC president Jacob Zuma says young people should lead the fight for radical economic transformation.

He says real freedom means nothing without economic emancipation.

Zuma was speaking at a youth day celebration in Hammarsdale in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

"We cannot be ashamed of seeking economic redress so that everyone can benefit from the economy. It is our right," he said.

"When we undertook the struggle, economic redress was one of the issues we sought to address.

"As the youth, know that you are the soldiers who must carry the baton."

eNCA