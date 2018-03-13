Zuma used R15.3m of public money to avoid jail: Maimane

File: Former President Jacob Zuma has been accused of using R15.3-million out of the public purse for his legal battles. Photo: AFP / Gulshan Khan

JOHANNESBURG - DA leader Mmusi Maimane says former President Jacob Zuma spent R15.3-million of public money to avoid going to jail.

Maimane says this figure was confirmed by the state attorney.

A letter from the state attorney revealed that Zuma spent the money over nine years on the so-called spy tapes case.

It includes all legal costs pertaining to the National Prosecuting Authority’s decision not to prosecute Zuma on charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

Maimane insists that Zuma must personally pay back the money.

He has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to help recover the money from Zuma.

eNCA