Zuma wants you to register to vote

JOHANNEBURG – Former African National Congress (ANC) president Jacob Zuma is participating in the campaign to get South Africans to register to vote in the 2019 general elections.

The former president availed himself for the registration weekend, which will take place on 10 and 11 March 2018.

He will be visiting various communities in KwaZulu-Natal to encourage first-time voters to register.

Zuma will also visit the voting station at the voting-district in which he is registered to update his registration details.

The ANC confirmed members of the media are invited to cover Saturday’s event.

Zuma will begin by checking as well as confirming his registration details at his voting district followed by a walkabout in Nkandla.

He will then take part in a walkabout at the Esikhawini/Esikhaleni Shopping Centre, taxi rank and some districts around the area.

This will be followed by lunch and then a walkabout and door-to-door campaign in the Ethekwini Region.

eNCA