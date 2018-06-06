Zuma invite not political: Cosas leader

File: Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to address the Cosas gathering in Durban on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) says inviting former president Jacob Zuma to address a Durban gathering on free education was not a political decision.

“Firstly, you must know that President Jacob Zuma was the president of the ANC. So ... we know that he understands more the language of free education,” said Khetha Mjodi, the Cosas eThekwini chairman.

Zuma will speak at the meeting on Wednesday.

“Since before he exited the office in 2017, and before the national conference of the ANC, he pronounced that there’s going to be free quality education in all the schools. So we invited him with the hope that he’ll come here and address us as to how we implement free education," Mjodi said.

The organisation said it would not be drawn into any factional battles within the ANC.

"All learners who are here, as you can see, are hungry for free education, these are the voiceless learners who are here to listen to what the former president is going to say about their issues regarding free education implementation.

"They are not here to entertain any factional battles or to defend anyone. We are here to listen to the president telling us about free education, that's all," Mjodi said

eNCA