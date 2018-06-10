Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Zweli Mkhize seeks legal advice about newspaper report

  • South Africa
File: Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize is seeking legal advice following a Sunday Times article. Photo: Gauteng ANC

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Cooperate Governance and Traditional Affairs Zwele Mkhize has denied involvement in an alleged R4,5-million kickback.

The Sunday Times reports that a law firm has named the former ANC treasurer general in a claim against a company, Afric Oil.

The firm says Mkhize agreed at a meeting in June 2016 to promote Afric Oil's projects and facilitate a PIC loan.  

The meeting came after the government pension fund manager rejected Afric Oil's loan application.

The loan was for R210-million.

Mkhize says the report is a fabrication and he's seeking legal advice.

