Former Boland Cricket Union financial officer in court for fraud

CAPE TOWN – A former financial officer at the Boland Cricket Union (BCU) appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Bellville on Monday, facing multiple charges of fraud involving in excess of R1 million.

Elizabeth de Bruyn, who also goes by the name of De Bruin, appeared before magistrate Sabrina Sonnenberg.

According to the charge sheet, as the BCU’s financial officer, she reported directly to the BCU’s chief executive, Omar Henry.

Her duties included the payment of salaries, creditors and service providers, by means of electronic fund transfers.

She was also responsible for the bookkeeping, and ticket sales in respect of “home” matches, and for the control and maintenance of the BCU’s vehicles.

Prosecutor Simone Liedeman alleges that she manipulated the BCU’s electronic system, so as to channel payments meant for creditors and service providers into her own private bank account.

The alleged embezzlement took place between May 2009 and January 2011.

Her trial on 65 counts of fraud, involving R1,328,293 has been scheduled for June 29, when she is to be legally represented by defence advocate Riaan Pienaar.

