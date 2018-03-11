UPDATE: 2 Cape Town Cycle Tour cyclists die

JOHANNESBURG – 11 March 2018 - The 40th edition of the Cape Town Cycle Tour was marred by tragedy ON Sunday as two participants died in separate incidents and over 160 participants received medical attention throughout the day. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – The 40th edition of the Cape Town Cycle Tour was marred by tragedy today as two participants died in separate incidents.

Throughout the day, over 160 participants received medical attention.

Around 78 were transferred to hospital, where two participants are thought to have suffered heart attacks.

Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust Direct David Bellairs shared details on the incidents.

"We, unfortunately, are very sad to announce that there are two cyclists that have succumbed to two separate incidents. The first was shortly before nine this morning on the M3 south, the blue route as we call it in the event. An incident involving 20 cyclists that collided, came down, and a cyclist there succumbed to his injuries on scene. His family have been advised and they've asked us to respect their privacy at this time.

"The second incident was on Smithswinkel Bay shortly after 10 o' clock where a suspected heart attack has claimed the life of a participant who as attempted resuscitation. His family have been advised and once again they have asked us to respect their wishes and we won't be releasing his name at this time," said Bellairs.

"It is with deep regret that the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust confirms that an accident involving a group of 20 cyclists occurred this morning on Wynberg Hill."

One man, 40, died as a result.@CTCycleTour #CTCycleTour2018 #40take2https://t.co/vUbMR2fbT8

via @IOL @MarvinCharles17 — Cape Argus (@TheCapeArgus) March 11, 2018

eNCA