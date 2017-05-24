Downs make statement of intent in the DRC

File: Sundowns' first eleven pose for a team photo prior to the start of the CAF Champions League final football match between Zamalek & Mamelodi Sundowns on October 23, 2016 at the Borg el-Arab Stadium near Alexandria. Photo: STRINGER / AFP

KINSHASA - Mamelodi Sundowns showed they mean business in their CAF Champions League title defence with a highly impressive 3-1 win away over AS Vita club at the Stade des Martyrs on Wednesday afternoon.

The Brazilians could have won by a larger margin if they had not wasted several excellent chances, but the win nevertheless takes them up to four points from two games and sees them joint Group C leaders with Espérance de Tunis. And at the end of a long taxing season, the way an injury-hit Downs outplayed the home side was of huge credit to coach Pitso Mosimane and his men.

After a lively start to proceedings on the artificial turf in front of a near-packed house in Kinshasa, never an easy place to play, Sundowns had the first opportunity of the game when a neat build-up the ninth minute released Yannick Zakri, but his angled shot was well-saved by Vita keeper Lukong Bongaman.

And it was the Brazilians who drew first blood, on 23 minutes, when Tebogo Langerman’s cross from deep located Anthony Laffor at the back post, the Liberian sending a brilliant diving header into the bottom corner of the net.

But Sundowns’ lead was to last for only seven minutes, after Omar Sidibe was afforded space 20-yards out and did well to pick out the bottom corner.

Although the home side looked dangerous in attack, it was the Brazilians who were finding more of a cutting edge, and after the outstanding Percy Tau was denied what seemed a great call for a penalty in the 35th minute, Zakri went on to hit the crossbar before Sibusiso Vilakazi curled a shot over the bar from a good position in the box just before the break.

The defending champions continued to press for a second goal after half-time, forcing Bongaman into making two excellent saves to keep out Tau and Themba Zwane while Vilakazi fired wide.

Sundowns began to overrun their opponents in midfield and this resulted in the ball being stolen back quickly in the 56th minute and fed to Zakri, who restored the Pretoria club’s lead with a low shot into the bottom corner from just outside the box.

Injury update ahead of our CAF CL match with AS Vita Club later today. Full Story: https://t.co/Qs4Lddshfk pic.twitter.com/sEl6ystBYj — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) May 24, 2017

Zwane wasted a gilt-edged chance to add a third goal 10 minutes later when Tau put the ball on a plate for him, but from eight yards out he smashed his shot over the bar.

Vilakazi was rewarded for his endeavour 13 minutes from time when he rode several challenges before squeezing the ball under Bongaman and over the goal-line.

There were even a couple more chances for Sundowns to add further to the score-line, but 3-1 it remained when the final whistle blew.

