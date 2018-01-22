Para-badminton championships: Nigerian player appeal for support

National para-badminton player, Bello Oyebanji, on Monday appealed to corporate organisations and individuals to bankroll participation of Nigerian athletes in the Uganda International Badminton Championship and Africa Badminton Championship. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Lagos - A national para-badminton player, Bello Oyebanji, on Monday appealed to corporate organisations and individuals to bankroll participation of Nigerian athletes in the Uganda International Badminton Championship and Africa Badminton Championship.

Nigeria para-badminton player, Bello Oyebanji is ranked number one in Africa @channels_sports — My name is Kuti Dare (@dkuti82) September 29, 2017

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Uganda International Championship will hold from April 23 to April. 29.

The Africa Championship will begin on April 30 and end on May 5 in Uganda.

Oyebanji said that lack of funds could affect athletes’ participation in the two events.

“We started training last year ahead of the two major championships, but we don’t really know if we will participate due to lack of sponsorship.

Oyebanji Bello (Africa bronze medallist at the 2017 Africa para Badminton championship in Rwanda) @GloWorld pic.twitter.com/cggK48gUDH — My name is Kuti Dare (@dkuti82) August 12, 2017

“Our participation in the two events is very vital for the development of the sport in the country; hopefully, we will win medals for the country,’’ he said.

NAN reports that three athletes represented the country in the maiden edition of the Uganda International Championship in 2017.

Nigeria’s Bello Oyebanji won two bronze medals in the male’s singles SL3 and the doubles categories at the maiden event.

He is currently ranked number one in Africa.

Oyebanji, who is the only African athletes’ representative in the Badminton World Federation, commended the Ministry of Youth and Sports for honouring him and other athletes for their performances in 2017.

He urged the ministry to do more in popularizing para-sports.

African News Agency