Parley AIR tipped to end marine plastic pollution

LOS ANGELES - The ocean is considered to be the origin and the engine of all life on this planet and right now it is under threat.

Beset by habitat destruction, overfishing and pollution, the ocean is losing the ability to provide the benefits that humans have come to rely on.

Parley AIR is a proposed strategy to end marine plastic pollution, an initiative that allows people to pledge to help save the ocean and which advocates education and collaborative projects.

A massive amount of plastic trash ends up in our oceans every year. The ocean currents have formed five gigantic, slow-moving whirlpools where the plastic collects, nicknamed Vortex.

Recent studies indicate that at least five trillion pieces weighing over 250,000 tons are now floating in the world's oceans. The majority of the plastic debris sinks or remains in the Vortices, however, a significant percentage of it washes onto our coastlines daily.

After sunlight photodegrades the plastic into small pieces, aquatic life and seabirds mistake these fragments for food and ingest it.

It is estimated that between 57,000 and 135,000 whales are entangled by plastic marine debris every year, and millions of birds, turtles, fish and other species are affected by plastic marine debris.

New studies show that ingested plastic damages the internal organs of fish and this raises the question about the safety of our seafood.

