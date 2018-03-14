VIDEO: NMU condemns assault incident on woman

File: The Nelson Mandela University has condemned an assault incident that happened during a rugby Varsity Cup match on Monday evening. Photo: Flickr.com / Fernando R. Ortega

Editor's note: WARNING: This video contains graphic footage which might offend sensitive viewers.

PORT ELIZABETH – The Nelson Mandela University has condemned an assault incident that happened during a rugby Varsity Cup match on Monday evening.

The incident happened during a match between FNB Madibaz and FNB Maties at Madibaz Stadium in Port Elizabeth which was stopped in the 48th minute due to a pitch invasion.

A video has gone viral on social media showing a couple of male fans beating up a woman at the match.

The university has described the incident as regrettable and says it will take appropriate steps.

“Nelson Mandela University condemns the disruptions at this evening's Varsity Cup game, the university said.

“The incident is extremely regrettable and we assure that this is not in the spirit of Mandela University.

“There will be further investigation into the matter and the appropriate steps taken.”

Tournament organisers say the pitch invasion is an isolated incident.

“We consider this pitch invasion as an isolated incident that is being addressed by Nelson Mandela University,” said Varsity Cup CEO Duitser Bosman.

“We also want to emphasise that security measures at all FNB Varsity Cup matches are of paramount importance.”

Maties were declared the winners after leading Madibaz 19-0 when the match was stopped.

eNCA