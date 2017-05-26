SA’s Semenya and Ethiopia’s Dibaba headline Prefontaine Classic

South Africa's Caster Semenya gives the thumbs up after winning the women's 800 metres during the Diamond League athletics competition at the Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, on May 5, 2017. Photo: KARIM JAAFAR / AFP

JOHANNESBURG – Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba will once again headline the middle distance events when she chases a world record in the women’s 5000m on Friday night on the third stop of the IAAF Diamond League at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene.

Dibaba’s older sister Tirunesh’s mark of 14:11.15 will be the target. The home crowd will have plenty to cheer for, too, as USA’s Molly Huddle goes after Shannon Rowbury’s North American record of 14:38.92.

The women’s 800m is also loaded, with the first seven athletes home in 2016 Olympic final gathered together once again. They are headed by South African Caster Semenya, who has been as unstoppable this year as she was in 2016, but she’s likely to face stiff competition from Kenya’s Margaret Wambui and Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba, who trains at Hayward Field as part of the Oregon Track Club.

The women’s long jump, slated for Friday evening, will feature Olympic champion Tianna Bartoletta and silver medallist Brittney Reese, along with three other seven-metre jumpers in the form of Darya Klishina, Shara Proctor and Nigerian Blessing Okagbare.

As befitting an event named after the late US runner Steve Prefontaine, this year’s meeting has once again gathered several of the world’s best distance-running exponents.

On Saturday afternoon, four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah takes to the track in the 5000m, lining up against a mammoth field of 28 other athletes, half of whom have a global medal to their name either in track, cross country or the road.

His chief threat is likely to be Kenya’s Geoffrey Kamworor, one of the few athletes to give Farah a hard race in a major championship final, finishing runner-up over 10,000m in Beijing two years ago. Kamworor’s most recent outing was when retaining his title at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships in March, and he will be joined by Ethiopia’s Ibrahim Jeilan, the last man to defeat Farah in a global track final, as he did over 10,000m at the World Championships in Daegu in 2011.

The Bowerman Mile is once again set to provide a fitting climax to proceedings as Olympic 1500m champion Matthew Centrowitz takes on 2008 Olympic champion Asbel Kiprop on the track of his alma mater.

Centrowitz impressed last week in his first 1500m outing of the season, clocking 3:33.41 at Occidental College, California, and handing Farah a comprehensive defeat. Kiprop, meanwhile, prepared in more creative fashion, competing in a 3000m steeplechase in Kenya last week, dropping out just after 2000m.

The race favourite, however, may well be his fellow Kenyan Ronald Kwemoi, who displayed an impressive turn of speed to win the 3000m in Doha in 7:28.73 earlier this month, along with world leader Elijah Manangoi.

The women’s 1500m, a non-IAAF Diamond League event, will see British star Laura Muir take on a host of the home nation’s leading women, such as 2011 world champion Jenny Simpson, Shannon Rowbury and Brenda Martinez. The race favourite, however, may well be Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya, who cruised to victory in 3:59.22 at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Shanghai on May 13.

Olympic champion and world record-holder Ruth Jebet of Bahrain will compete on Friday night in the women’s steeplechase, where she should have another tough race with Kenyan pair Celliphine Chespol and Beatrice Chepkoech both set to compete.

As always, the meeting will gather the world’s best athletes to compete in the historic surroundings of Hayward Field, with the main programme on Saturday preceded by a short Friday evening session dedicated to women’s events.

Each of the competitors in this weekend’s IAAF Diamond League events will be seeking to score points, available to those in the top eight of each discipline, to qualify for the IAAF Diamond League finals in Zurich (August 24) and Brussels (September 1), where the winners of each discipline on those evenings will be crowned IAAF Diamond League champions and earn $50,000 along with the Diamond Trophy.

African News Agency