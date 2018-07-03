Kidnappers free father of Nigerian World Cup skipper Obi

Nigeria's midfielder John Obi Mikel runs with the ball during the International friendly football match between England and Nigeria at Wembley stadium in London on June 2, 2018. Photo: Ian KINGTON / AFP

ABUJA - The father of Nigerian World Cup skipper John Mikel Obi who was kidnapped last week has been freed, police said on Tuesday.

"Michael Obi, the father of the (Super) Eagles captain, has regained his freedom," the spokesman for Enugu state police in southeast Nigeria, Ebere Amaraizu, said late onMonday.

We fought until the end and we are all hurting with you. Your support has driven us throughout the World Cup and we cannot thank you enough. ------ pic.twitter.com/qoeAW79d9t — Mikel John Obi (@mikel_john_obi) June 27, 2018

Amaraizu said the senior Obi's captors did not hurt him after seizing him at gunpoint last Thursday evening in Enugu, but they forced him to walk for about five kilometres barefoot in heavy rain.

READ: Nigeria thwarts World Cup child trafficking plot at airport

He said the Eagles skipper paid a ransom of 10 million naira (about R384,999) to obtain the release of his father, who is in his sixties.

No arrest has been made but police are on the trail of the abductors, he said.

Our men have rescued Pa Michael Obi, the father of the Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi.

He was kidnapped along Markurdi - Enugu expressway but we rescued him today 2nd July, 2018 around 14:00hrs at Egede in Udi LGA of Enugu State.



He is hale and hearty. — EnuguStatePolice (@PoliceNG_Enugu) July 2, 2018

Obi senior has been kidnapped once before, in the central city of Jos in 2011.

Kidnapping of prominent and rich people and their families is common in southern Nigeria. The victims are usually released unhurt after a ransom is paid.

AFP