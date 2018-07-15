LIVE UPDATES: SA rooting for Kevin Anderson in Wimbledon final

File: It’s the first time in nearly a century that a South African’s made it to the end of the competition, and no South African has ever won the tournament. Photo: Glyn KIRK / POOL / AFP

JOHANNESBURG - Tennis fans’ eyes will be glued to the screen Sunday afternoon as Kevin Anderson takes on Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

It’s the first time in nearly a century that a South African’s made it to the end of the competition, and no South African has ever won the tournament.

Anderson’s had a grueling time getting there.

Today will be his third consecutive match against a top-12 player after he beat Roger Federer and John Isner.

Born in Joburg in 1986, Anderson left St Stithians at the end of Grade 9.

After completing school at the British College in Bryanston, a tennis scholarship to the University of Illinois in the United States secured his future.

Growing up, the South African looked up to 14-time Grand Slam champion Pete Sampras.

And Anderson himself possessed a potent serve from early on.

Anderson was coached mostly by his dad and he cites discipline as one of the reasons for his success.

While there has been some criticism about the lack of his participation in the Davis Cup for South Africa, Anderson’s dedication to his home country is clear and he tries to visit at least once a year.

Anderson’s achievements come during an unprecedented period for the South African flag at Wimbledon.

Doubles veteran Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus also made it to the finals weekend, and Kgothatso Montjane made her debut on the hallowed greens at the All England Club, becoming the first African wheelchair tennis player to do so.

