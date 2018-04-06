Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Almost 3-million Facebook users in Europe compromised: EU

  • Technology
File: Some 2.7 of the 87 million Facebook users whose data was shared with Cambridge Analytica were in Europe. Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/

BRUSSELS - As many as 2.7 million people in the European Union may have been affected by the Facebook personal data scandal, the bloc announced on  Friday, saying it would demand further answers from the social media giant.

"Facebook confirmed to us that the data of overall up to 2.7 million people in the EU may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica," spokesman Christian Wigand told reporters.

On Wednesday, Facebook said the personal data of as many as 87 million users around the world was improperly shared with British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

READ: Facebook rocked by new data breach scandal

Facebook's estimate was far higher than news reports suggesting 50 million users may have been affected.

In March, US newspapers revealed that Cambridge Analytica harvested the private information to develop techniques to support the election campaign of President Donald Trump's in 2016.

 

AFP

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close