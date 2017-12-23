Amazon buys wireless home-security startup Blink

SAN FRANCISCO - Blink has put out word that online retail goliath Amazon has bought the startup specialising in wireless home-security cameras.

"We'll continue to operate under the Amazon umbrella," Blink said in a blog post.

"It's Day 1 for us at Amazon, and we’re looking forward to seeing what we can deliver to our customers together."

The US startup last week added video doorbell priced at $99 (R1,249) to its home-security-system offerings.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, and Amazon did not reply to an AFP inquiry.

Amazon recently stretched its delivery arm inside homes with the debut of a smart lock and camera combination that also signalled a move into home security.

"Amazon Key", available to members of the internet giant’s Prime subscription service in an array of US cities, was pitched as a secure and trackable way for packages to be delivered inside homes when people aren’t there.

Each Key kit includes an Amazon Cloud Cam synched to the internet, and a smart door lock from either Yale or Kwikset. Prices for kits start at $250, according to Seattle-based Amazon.

Prime members of the service can use a smartphone application to track packages and then watch deliveries happening or review video of in-home drop-offs, the company said.

Key allows someone making a delivery to request access to the recipient’s home, with Amazon checking to make sure the proper driver is at the right location at the intended time before unlocking doors, according to a description of the service.

A Cloud Cam providing a view of the inside entryway goes into action when doors are unlocked, recording a delivery. Delivery people will not be given access codes, as unlocking doors will be done via the internet.

Amazon said it is working on partnerships with professional service providers such as cleaners, pet sitters, and dog walkers to allow Key to be used to allow them access to houses as desired by customers.

US retail giant and staunch Amazon rival Walmart late this year began testing its own in-home delivery in collaboration with a company specialising in smart cameras, doorbells, and locks.

Expanding into home security opened a new competitive front with Google’s parent company Alphabet, owner of Nest Labs which has a line of new products aimed at that market.

AFP