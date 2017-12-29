Apple apologises for deliberately slowing down older iPhones

File: Apple admitted last week that it issued updates to deliberately slow down some phone models with old or poor functioning batteries. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato

JOHANNESBURG - Tech giant Apple has apologised to customers for deliberately slowing the performance of older iPhone models.

The company admitted last week that it issued updates to deliberately slow down some phone models with old or poor functioning batteries.

At least eight separate class-action lawsuits have been filed in the US in relation to the admission.

Users say Apple’s move was done without their consent and was aimed at masking a battery defect.

Apologising to customers, the tech company says it had cut the cost of iPhone battery replacements by more than 60% in the US.

eNCA