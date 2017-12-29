Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Apple apologises for deliberately slowing down older iPhones

  • Technology
File: Apple admitted last week that it issued updates to deliberately slow down some phone models with old or poor functioning batteries. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato

JOHANNESBURG - Tech giant Apple has apologised to customers for deliberately slowing the performance of older iPhone models.

The company admitted last week that it issued updates to deliberately slow down some phone models with old or poor functioning batteries.

READ: Epson, Apple probed over planned product obsolescence

At least eight separate class-action lawsuits have been filed in the US in relation to the admission.

Users say Apple’s move was done without their consent and was aimed at masking a battery defect.

Apologising to customers, the tech company says it had cut the cost of iPhone battery replacements by more than 60% in the US.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close