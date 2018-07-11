BMW joins tech giant Baidu

The BMW badge is seen on the bonnet of a 1963 BMW Isetta 300 during a media tour of the Fullerton Concours d'Elegance in Singapore June 29, 2018. Photo: Reuters

BERLIN - BMW is set to join tech giant Baidu’s autonomous driving platform as a board member.

The German automaker signed a Memorandum of Understanding this week during a visit by the Chinese Premier to Germany.

Following years of internal development, Baidu opened up its platform to third parties.

At the time, this was welcomed as a move that would accelerate development and help the firm compete with US rivals Tesla and Google’s project Waymo.

German Vice-Chancellor Angela Merkel says the development of such technology is vital.

"Nothing beats seeing for yourself what is practically possible. We went on a little drive together and we both made it back in one piece.

"We have understood that it's important to develop the technology which ensures that the car detects obstacles and objects and that it's important to accurately capture the surroundings," said Merkel.

