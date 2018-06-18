Capetonian designs app to help save water

File: A Cape Town man has designed an app to help the city’s water saving efforts. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – A Cape Town man has designed an app to help the city’s water saving efforts.

It gives the latest information on the crisis, such as dam levels and residents’ water usage.

Western Cape is currently experiencing its worst drought in a 100-years.

The idea for CT Drought Info was sparked by Day Zero, the day the city’s taps will run dry.

Even though it’s been pushed back to 2019, Carl Marks says residents still need to save water.

“Water is scarce, as it was indicated we thought that we have ample water, clearly we don’t. So we need to be water wise. We need to look after the resources that we do have, it’s not just for us now but for our children, our future generation.”

Marks says the app uses information coming directly from the City of Cape Town.

“The app there is a section in it, whereby clicking on it will give you the latest information on there. Whenever the city updates that section, the user ...once they enter it they can see what the current status is of the dam levels from the city’s dashboard.”

And it could also help businesses.

He hopes to expand the app to cover the entire country.

eNCA