China close to launching 5G technology in various sectors

JOHANNESBURG – China is edging closer to embracing 5G technology in various sectors.

Its government said the first batch of equipment will be launched later in 2018.

This is equipment that has been conformed to the first phase of international 5G standards.

China, which has already mastered large-scale antennae and network coding, said it will speed up testing.

The country is encouraging the application of the technology in industrial, energy and transportation sectors.

It will also issue regulatory policies.

