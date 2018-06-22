Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

China close to launching 5G technology in various sectors

  • Technology
File: China, which has already mastered large-scale antennae and network coding, said it will speed up testing of 5G. Photo: Pixabay

JOHANNESBURG – China is edging closer to embracing 5G technology in various sectors.

Its government said the first batch of equipment will be launched later in 2018.

This is equipment that has been conformed to the first phase of international 5G standards.

READ: MTN 'almost ready' to launch 5G

China, which has already mastered large-scale antennae and network coding, said it will speed up testing.

The country is encouraging the application of the technology in industrial, energy and transportation sectors.

It will also issue regulatory policies.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close