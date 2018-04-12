A computer programming school with no teachers or fees

File: Self-help and problem-solving skills are the name of the game in Holberton School where computer programming classes are offered with no teachers and no tuition fees. Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP / JOE RAEDLE

SAN FRANCISCO – Self-help and problem-solving skills are the name of the game in Holberton School where computer programming classes are offered with no teachers and no tuition fees.

This is done with the aim of reducing costs.

Aspiring software engineers Kevin Yook and Becky Chen are hunched over a computer screen, fervently discussing lines of code indecipherable to the average person.

The pair of twenty-somethings are students at the School in San Francisco, founded two years ago by French software engineers and poised to graduate its first class.

The goal is to level the playing field when it comes to access to the high-paying computer engineering jobs in Silicon Valley's tech industry. The method is anonymous admissions tests and no tuition fees. When students find a job, the school is paid 17 percent of their income for three years.

The two-year programme is open to beginners, and its founders say it offers a path to the likes of Apple, LinkedIn and NASA - sometimes even before the course is over as employers rush to snap up the best talent.

"Most people in the tech industry look like me... male," said Sylvain Kalache, 29, one of the school's co-founders.

Students are aged from 18 to 56, and 35 percent of the more than 200 pupils are women.

More than half come from ethnic minority backgrounds - profiles much different from those populating programs at the likes of Stanford or Caltech. In fact, many of the students - no doubt attracted by the prospect of a $70,000 internship salary or even $100,000 for a first job - are in retraining.

Former bartenders, artists and cashiers all form part of the classes.

