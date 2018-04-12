Dear Facebook, did you lose South Africa and put us all in Umlazi?

File: Social media users in South Africa have been left baffled after Facebook's geotagging functionality tagged people from across the country as being in Umlazi. Photo: AFP

JOHANNESBURG - Social media users in South Africa have been left baffled after Facebook's geotagging functionality seems to have developed at a glitch and tagged people from across the country as being in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Facebook has been in the news of late with a privacy scandal where Mark Zuckerberg has had to answer to US and UK legislatures after selling user's data without their knowledge or consent.

Facebook users from various parts of the country were confused on Thursday over why they are being tagged in KZN.

Twitter users were quick to raise the alarm on the issue.

.@facebook's algorithms are just a little off. I'm pretty sure I'm not in Umlazi right now. — Lynne O'Connor (@LynneOConnorSA) April 12, 2018

Guys why is everyone's location Umlazi? On Facebook and Instagram ? Mark I need answers ! — Khanyi (@Carn_eey) April 11, 2018

Why is everyone in the vilage of Facebook at #Umlazi ? pic.twitter.com/rR8R9uiFMe — Seaparankwe (@GladwinModise) April 10, 2018

A tech expert has said that most likely Facebook's geotagging system has just developed a glitch and that there is most likely no sinister reason for the geotagging.

eNCA