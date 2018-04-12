Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Dear Facebook, did you lose South Africa and put us all in Umlazi?

File: Social media users in South Africa have been left baffled after Facebook's geotagging functionality tagged people from across the country as being in Umlazi. Photo: AFP

JOHANNESBURG - Social media users in South Africa have been left baffled after Facebook's geotagging functionality seems to have developed at a glitch and tagged people from across the country as being in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). 

Facebook has been in the news of late with a privacy scandal where Mark Zuckerberg has had to answer to US and UK legislatures after selling user's data without their knowledge or consent. 

READ: #ZuckerBowl without a clear winner as Facebook hearings end

 

Facebook users from various parts of the country were confused on Thursday over why they are being tagged in KZN. 

Twitter users were quick to raise the alarm on the issue. 

 



 

A tech expert has said that most likely Facebook's geotagging system has just developed a glitch and that there is most likely no sinister reason for the geotagging. 

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close